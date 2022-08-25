Officials Commit To Improving Big Highway 95A, Jim Allen Elementary Car Rider Line Problem

There’s a really big traffic problem on Highway 95A at Jim Allen Elementary School around drop-off and dismissal times, and officials committed Wednesday to start discussions on how to make the situation better.

During car rider times, vehicles line the side of the roadway waiting to turn into the school, and vehicles travel on the shoulder to get around a backed up turn lane.

Wednesday, even a school bus became stuck off the road in the mud. Other photos submitted by readers show dump trucks struck in the mood, long lines of traffic, drivers on the shoulder and vehicles traveling into oncoming traffic.

“The county has offered to pave some areas for the traffic to be able to pull to get out of the road while they are dealing with the children” Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said last week at a town hall meeting in Walnut Hill. “That’s not what the school thought was the best idea.”

Barry said that previous leadership was not interested in new lanes but with a new principal in place, he’s hopeful the county can work toward solving the problem.

“If doing some work to allow traffic to get out of the way of 95A will help, then we can certainly do that,” he said.

Numerous parents, community members and other Highway 95A drivers have reached out to NorthEscambia.com for help, including Brianne Freund, local resident and a Jim Allen parent who said her vehicle was nearly hit while she waited to turn onto Eden Lane.

“The biggest concern is the afternoon traffic. It is an absolute nightmare,” she said. “Understand that something has to be done about this sooner rather than later. There is a major safety issue with this line in the afternoons.”

“If travelers decide to go around the line, they run the risk of being ticketed, getting stuck in wet earth, damaging property, or causing accidents,” Freund added.

Wednesday afternoon, NorthEscambia.com reached back out to Barry, and we contacted Bill Slayton, District 5 Escambia County School Board member.

“The school board doesn’t have the money or the ability to widen the road,” Slayton said, adding that he would seek a meeting with Barry after our discussion.

“I’m very familiar with the car rider line; it’s gotten longer and bigger each year,” Slayton said. “Highway 95A was never built for an elementary school that large or a car rider line with that many people. It’s a school of 600. and more and more parents are deciding that they wan to pick up their kids or drive their kids to school.”

Barry told us he is more than open to meeting with Slayton and school officials in the search for the best solution as soon as practical.

“Whatever we need to do there, we will make it happen,” Barry said.

The Escambia County Commission recently approved $2.12 million for the milling and resurfacing of Highway 95A from the northern intersection with Highway 29 in Molino (just north of Highway 97), over nine miles to the southern intersection with Highway 29 near Morris Avenue. That project does not include any improvements other than resurfacing near Jim Allen Elementary. Barry said that the county may be able to make improvements near the school independently or as an addition to the overall resurfacing project.

As for that school bus that became stuck off-road in the mud, Slayton said it was a substitute driver that should have made a better decision. He said the bus became stuck in a muddy rut created earlier by a dump struck that became stuck in the same location.

Have photos of the Jim Allen Elementary car rider line to share? Email news@northescambia.com.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.