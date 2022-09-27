Red Flag Warning: Forest Service Says No Outdoor Burning

he Florida Forest Service’s Blackwater Forestry Center is issuing words of warning for anyone considering any outdoor burning activities in the coming days: Use extreme caution or simply don’t do it.

It has been more than two weeks since most of the three-county area (Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties) has seen rainfall and wildfire danger is on the rise. Add to that a forecast calling for increased winds and low humidity for the next three days and firefighters are bracing for the possibility of significant fire activity.

“With the conditions – dry and windy – any new fire has the potential to become a problem,” said David Smith, operations administrator for Blackwater. “The southern-most end of our area received some rainfall Monday evening, but we are very dry with no rain in the extended forecast.”

Current forecasts call for low humidity (below 35% during the day) for the next several days and north winds up to 20 mph. No burn authorizations will be issued for prescribed burns or pile burns until conditions improve and residents are asked to refrain from any outdoor fire activity for the time being.

Residents should always be prepared for the possibility of a wildfire as Florida experiences a year-round fire season that typically peaks from April to June in our area. The Florida Forest Service offers tips and advice on how to prepare yourself and your home in case you are impacted by a wildfire online at www.BeWildfireReadyFL.com.