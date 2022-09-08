Flomaton Police Chief Resigning For Another Law Enforcement Job

September 8, 2022

Flomaton Police Chief Charles “Chance” Thompson has submitted his resignation to accept a new position.

His resignation is effective September 27.

Thompson was promoted from FPD captain to chief in October 2019, following the resignation of then-chief Bryan Davis who also accepted another position after six years on the job.

In his resignation letter, Thompson said he was not being pressured to resign and it was not a disciplinary action of any kind. He said he has accepted another law enforcement position in Alabama.

“I would like to thank every citizen of this town for the ultimate opportunity to serve you. I grew up in this  town and being able to serve close friends and elders that I grew up with was truly amazing. I am blessed for the amazing law enforcement experience that I gained through this journey as your chief of police,” Thompson said. “I am incredibly thankful to the good Lord for his guidance throughout my career, and what he holds for me in my future endeavors.”

