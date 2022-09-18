Escambia Man Gets Federal Prison Time On Weapons Charges Following Shootout

An Escambia County man was sentenced Friday to over 17 years in federal prison for multiple firearms offenses.

Mario Antwan Brewer, Jr., 29, was sentenced to 17.5 years after pleading guilty. The sentence was based upon two federal indictments stemming from violations of federal firearms laws in 2020 and 2021.

Court documents reflect that on December 28, 2020, a shootout took place between two vehicles at a gas station on the corner of Fairfield Drive and North Davis Highway. Multiple discharged shell casings of 9-millimeter ammunition were left behind at the crime scene which were collected as evidence by the Pensacola Police Department. One of the involved vehicles was located in Alabama and linked to Brewer. On January 28, 2021, Brewer was located at an apartment in Pensacola along with multiple firearms. One of those firearms, a Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter pistol, ballistically matched the firearm that left behind the spent shell casings during the December 2020 shooting. That same firearm had Brewer’s DNA on it when seized.

Brewer was again caught with a loaded firearm on August 27, 2021. This time, he was apprehended by the United States Marshals Service along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the Pensacola Police Department. Brewer was taken into federal custody at that time.

“Our law enforcement partnerships play a vital role in fighting violent crime and protecting the public,” said U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody. “This sentencing is another example that working jointly with our partners is making our communities safer.”

“Today’s sentencing reflects the collaboration and partnerships required to combat violent crimes in our communities today,” said ATF Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Craig W. Saier. “This case also demonstrates how ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network — or NIBIN — can help investigators link shootings and take violent offenders off of our streets.”

“Violent crime is impacting too many lives,” said Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall. “Today’s announcement of this sentencing is another example of our commitment to hold accountable those who commit violent acts in our community.”

The cases were investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the United States Marshals Service, and the Pensacola Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys David L. Goldberg and Jennifer H. Callahan.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.