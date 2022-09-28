ECUA Approves Water, Sewer And Sanitation Rate Increase, Plus Extra Sanitation Fee

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) on Tuesday formally approved rate increase for sanitation, water and wastewater services, plus an additional sanitation fee that will all go into effect on October 1.

Sanitation Rate Increase And Fee

ECUA approved a sanitation (garbage) rate increase of 6% plus the addition of a $1 per month fee to fund the construction of a new sanitation transfer station on Pine Forest Road. Customers will continue to pay the $1 per month until the transfer station is paid off, which is currently projected to be in 2043.

ECUA Executive Director Bruce Woody said Tuesday that ECUA customers may not be completely on the hook for the cost of the transfer station. He said ECUA will ask the local state legislative delegation to seek a $3 million appropriation toward the total cost that would eliminate several years of the $1 per month fee payment for customers. Exact calculations on the cost are not yet complete.

The rate increase applies to the collection fee. For the average family with one 90-gallon container, the monthly rate will increase from $26.39 to $27.67, plus the $1 fee for the transfer station. The transfer station location is the current ECUA complex at Godwin Lane and Pine Forest Road.

The motion approving the sanitation rate increase and the $1 fee passed 4-0 with board member Louis Benson absent.

Proposed Water And Wastewater Rate Increase

The ECUA board also approved a 5% rate increase for water and wastewater. For an average customer using 6,000 gallons, the increase will be less than $1 per month for water and about $2 for wastewater.

The rate increase for water and wastewater passed 4-0 with board member Louis Benson absent.