Biloxi Shuckers Defeat The Wahoos

September 17, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their fourth game in a row on Friday night, falling 2-1 to the Biloxi Shuckers despite a late ninth-inning rally.

In his first Double-A appearance since going on the injured list in early August, Eury Pérez worked 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out four despite walking four Shuckers batters. Pensacola pitching allowed only four hits and struck out 15 batters, but Dax Fulton (L, 1-1) surrendered a two-run double to Zavier Warren in the third that proved to be the difference in the game.

Pensacola couldn’t crack Biloxi starter Justin Jarvis (W, 2-1), as the righty worked around six walks to toss 5.0 scoreless innings. One night after being blanked in a 1-0 defeat, the Blue Wahoos didn’t get on the board until mounting one last threat in the ninth inning.

With Ryan Middendorf (S, 1) on the mound in search of his first Biloxi save, the Blue Wahoos got a one-out single from Marcus Chiu and double from Demetrius Sims to put the tying run in scoring position. Thomas Jones brought home Chiu with a sacrifice fly before Nasim Nuñez and J.D. Orr drew walks to load the bases. J.D. Osborne fouled off several pitches before striking out to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Saturday evening

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

