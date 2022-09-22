Accident Victim Located In Field, About 2.5 Hours After Highway 29 Wreck

An accident victim was located in a field about 2.5 hours after a wreck on Highway 29 in McDavid Wednesday night.

The adult male wrecked his vehicle on Highway 29 near Black Road, just north of Bogia Road. A passerby discovered the truck in a ditch with no one around about 8:45 p.m. Officials said the man called his wife and asked for help, but she lost contact with him. It was determined that he had apparently wandered into a wooded area.

First responders searched for the accident victim using a drone and a K-9 from the Century Correctional Institution.

The man was located about 11:25 p.m. He was evaluated by Escambia County EMS and refused transport to the hospital.

The McDavid Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s also responded.