Escambia County Mounted Posse Holds Demonstration For Molino Neighborhood Watch Group

The Escambia County Mounted Posse held a demonstration Monday evening for the Molino Mid-County Neighborhood Watch. The group will meet next at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24 at the Molino Community Center on Highway 95A. Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.