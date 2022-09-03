Photos: Water Main Break On Highway 297A Friday Night

September 3, 2022

ECUA worked Friday night to repair a water main break along Highway 297A.

Reader submitted photos showed the water flooding a ditch, part of yards and the shoulder of Highway 297A near Pinebrook Circle shortly after 8:30 p.m. ECUA said some customers experienced low or no water pressure as a result of the water main break.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was also called to the area due to the potential traffic hazard as watered entered Highway 297A..

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

