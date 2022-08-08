Toddler Airlifted To The Hospital After Reported Near-Drowning In Molino

August 8, 2022

A toddler was airlifted to the hospital after a near-drowning in Molino Sunday afternoon.

The toddler was reportedly found in a pool at a home on Chalker Road. The child was awake and breathing when deputies arrived, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The toddler was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter from the nearby Escambia County 4-H property to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Additional details were not made available.

The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

Pictured: A toddler was airlifted by LifeFlight from the Escambia County 4-H property in Molino Sunday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 