Three Reported Injured In Becks Lake Road Rollover Crash

Three people were reportedly injured in a rollover crash on Becks Lake Road in Cantonment Sunday night.

The crash was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Five people, including juveniles, were reportedly involved. One was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital and two were transported by ambulance. The driver and another person refused transport.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional information.

The Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.