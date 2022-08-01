Three Reported Injured In Becks Lake Road Rollover Crash

August 1, 2022

Three people were reportedly injured in a rollover crash on Becks Lake Road in Cantonment Sunday night.

The crash was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Five people, including juveniles, were reportedly involved. One was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital and two were transported by ambulance. The driver and another person refused transport.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional information.

The Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 