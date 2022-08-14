These Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Areas

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The front parking lot is temporarily closed as crews work to resurface the pavement. All other parking areas remain open. Temporary sidewalk modifications are also in place while work is underway.

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts Sunday, Aug. 14 through Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement – Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime single lane closures and lane shifts, between A Street and Dominguez Street, as crews adjust manholes and pedestrian fencing.

North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement – All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures Monday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Aug. 19 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. as crews mobilize materials and equipment.

Pace Boulevard from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue – Pedestrians will encounter alternating sidewalk closures on Pace Boulevard, between Barrancas Avenue and North Palafox Street (U.S. 29), as crews perform sidewalk and curb improvements. Pedestrians will be detoured to the signalized intersections to access sidewalks on the opposite side of Pace Boulevard during this time.

Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) from Brent Lane to North of I-10 – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 18 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.

I-10 at the Interstate 110 (I-110) Interchange – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews clean the roadway and place high friction surface treatments on the following ramps: Davis Highway ramp to I-110 southbound. I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound. I-10 eastbound ramp to I-110 southbound.

Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Intersection Improvements at Innerarity Point (County Road 292A) – Motorists can expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures Monday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Aug. 19 for placement of a watermain.

Sorrento Road Resurfacing from the Theo Baars Bridge to Bauer Road – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Aug. 19 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The closures will allow crews to place base material for construction of new paved shoulders

Cervantes Street Routine Maintenance at Barcelona Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for a routine bridge maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts Sunday, Aug. 14 through Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road, Sunday, Aug. 14 through Friday, Aug. 19 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations. Beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 15, Settlers Colony Boulevard will be closed to complete necessary drainage improvements. This closure will remain in effect for 30 days. Motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians will access Settlers Colony Boulevard via Venetian Way and Coronado Drive. Detour signs will be in place. Residents may experience noise, vibrations, and dust during daytime hours as part of this drainage improvement effort.

– Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: I-10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists can expect intermittent nighttime and daytime lane closures the week of Monday, Aug. 15 for construction activities.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.