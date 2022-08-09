State Fire Marshal Investigating Beulah Camper Fire

The cause of a fifth-wheel camper fire in Beulah remains under investigation.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the fire about 4:45 p.m. Sunday on Oak Haven Road just north of Frank Reeder Road.

The 38-foot camper was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and the fire was under control by 4:55 p.m.

There were no injuries, and the camper was a total loss.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.