Showers Possible, But Fewer Storms Likely Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.