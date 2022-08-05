Showers Possible, But Fewer Storms Likely Today
August 5, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
