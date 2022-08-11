Showers And Storms Likely For Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.