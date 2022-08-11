Showers And Storms Likely For Thursday
August 11, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
