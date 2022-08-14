Scattered Sunday Storms, High In The Low 90s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.