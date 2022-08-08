Man Reportedly Struck By Lightning In Dogwood Park

August 8, 2022

A man was reportedly injured after being struck by lightning Monday afternoon in Dogwood Park, north of Molino.

It happened about 1:20 p.m. at a home on Parker Lane off Highway 97, just over a mile north of the Dogwood Park Baptist Church.

The man was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The approximate location of the lightning strike is marked on the radar image above from about the time of the incident.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 