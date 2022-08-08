Man Reportedly Struck By Lightning In Dogwood Park

A man was reportedly injured after being struck by lightning Monday afternoon in Dogwood Park, north of Molino.

It happened about 1:20 p.m. at a home on Parker Lane off Highway 97, just over a mile north of the Dogwood Park Baptist Church.

The man was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The approximate location of the lightning strike is marked on the radar image above from about the time of the incident.