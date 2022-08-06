Man Charged With Trying To Solicit A Child Is Released On Bond

August 6, 2022

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a Santa Rosa County man for trying to solicit a child.

Nickolas Patrick Rose, 22 is charged with transmission of material harmful to a minor, use of a computer to solicit a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He was released from the Escambia County Jail Friday on a $15,000 bond.

The investigation began in May, when an agent posing as a 14-year-old girl on a social networking site was messaged by Rose Agents said that during the conversations Rose sent a photograph of his genitalia and made sexual comments to the agent’s 14-year-old persona.

Written by William Reynolds 

 