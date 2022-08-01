Monday Afternoon Fire Damages Atmore Home

Fire damaged a single family home in Atmore Monday afternoon.

The fire in the 600 block of Horner Street was reported just after 3 p.m. No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

The Atmore Fire Department, Poarch Fire Department and the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue responded, along with the Atmore Police Department and LifeGuard ambulance.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.