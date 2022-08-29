Fewer Afternoon Showers Expected For Monday
August 29, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
