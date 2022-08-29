Fewer Afternoon Showers Expected For Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.