Escambia Man Convicted Of Unlawful Sexual Activity With A Minor

An Escambia County man has been convicted by a jury of three counts of unlawful sexual activities with certain minors.

Darrel Tyrone Mays Sr., befriended a family that had fallen on hard times. Between August 2019 and January 2020, he took advantage of the situation and began having sex with the 17-year-old victim, according to prosecutors. He was 54-years old at the time.

Mays helped provide housing for the victim and her family. He threatened the victim that if she told anyone about him having sex with her that her family would be homeless again.

“This defendant preyed on a vulnerable victim during a difficult time in her family’s life and that makes him a danger to the community. This verdict provides some closure to the family,” prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer stated.

Mays faces up to 45 years in state prison when he is sentenced by Judge Jennie Kinsey in September. He will also be required to register as a sexual offender.

There is a second case pending against Mays with similar allegations by another victim.