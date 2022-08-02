ECSO Seeks Missing, Endangered Adult Female

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered adult female.

ECSO said Saturday afternoon that 30-year old Deborah Leigh Troyer was last seen about 3:45 Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Greenbrier Boulevard.

She is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 165 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts pushing a dark colored stroller (pictured). There was not a child in the stroller.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

.