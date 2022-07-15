‘Stupid Mistake’ — Motorcyclist Charged With Fleeing From Traffic Stop In Cantonment

A motorcyclist has been charged with fleeing from a traffic stop in Cantonment.

Brandon Martin Spivey, 34, was charged with fleeing and eluding an officer in a marked patrol vehicle with lights and sirens activated, and knowingly operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

Earlier this week, an Escambia County deputy was behind a blue motorcycle with no license plate on Jacks Branch Road near Green Tree Circle. The deputy activated the emergency lights on his marked patrol vehicle as the motorcycle turned onto Green Tree.

Spivey accelerated, coming back out onto Jacks Branch Road and turned down Fargo Road as the deputy followed, according to an arrest report. The deputy was able to follow the tire tracks on Fargo Road to locate the motorcycle behind a house. When backup arrived, the deputy knocked on the front door. Spivey immediately walked out and and was taken into custody.

“Spivey was apologetic and said he made a stupid mistake,” the arresting officer wrote in his report.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $1,500 bond.