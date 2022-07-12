Search Underway For Escaped Work Detail Inmate

Authorities are search for a county inmate that escaped Tuesday.

Escambia County Corrections reported that 48-year old Matthew David Shelters escaped from a work detail on Colby Lane and Feldor Drive in Myrtle Grove. He was last seen wearing blue sweat pants with no shirt and no shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.

Shelters was lasted jail in December 2021 on a burglary charge.