Rain Remains Likely Through Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.