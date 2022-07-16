Escambia County Launching Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program On July 20

Escambia County will launch the Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program Wednesday, July 20.

The program is designed to provide assistance for homeowners struggling to pay mortgages or utilities due to COVID-19. Funded under the Community Development Block Grant Corona Virus Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program, eligible households may receive assistance of up to but not exceeding three months’ costs, or $8,000.

Applications will be available by clicking here beginning July 20.

Emergency mortgage assistance may be provided to eligible Escambia County residents and families under the following conditions:

The property must not be listed for sale

The household must have been financially impacted by COVID-19

The homeowner must have homestead exemption

The property must be located in Escambia County outside of the City of Pensacola limits

The household must not have received additional mortgage assistance

Payments will be made directly to the lending institutions and utility companies. In order to apply for the program, residents must provide documentation to determine eligibility, including qualifying COVID-19 impact or financial hardship; proof of identification for applicant/co-applicant and all household members over 18; and current proof of income for all household members. Households will be able to apply for mortgage assistance beginning Wednesday, July 20.

Click here for additional program requirements.

Citizens may use the computers at the following public libraries to complete their application:

Century Branch Library – 7991 N. Century Blvd., Century

Molino Branch Library – 6450-A Hwy. 95A, Molino

Tryon Branch Library – 1200 Langley Ave., Pensacola

Genealogy Branch Library – 5740 N. Ninth Ave., Pensacola

Pensacola Library – 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola

Southwest Branch Library – 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Westside Branch Library – 1301 W. Gregory St., Pensacola

Once the portal opens July 20, a call center will be available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (850) 595-0022. For more information, email at EMAP@MyEscambia.com.