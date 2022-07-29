Blue Wahoos Fall 8-5 To Biloxi On Jay High Night

July 29, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos couldn’t dig themselves out of an early deficit on Thursday night, falling 8-5 to the Mississippi Braves.

It was Jay High night at the ballpark as the Wahoos honored the state champion Royals softball team.

The Braves roughed up Pensacola starter Zach King (L, 0-3) to the tune of seven runs in 4.0 innings, and got started right away with an RBI double from Vaughn Grissom in the first inning. Drew Lugbauer highlighted a three-run third with a two-run homer, and Justin Dean went deep for a two-run blast of his own in a three-run fourth.

J.D. Orr had the only two Pensacola hits through the first six innings, and turned a pair of stolen bases into the first Blue Wahoos run thanks to a Ray-Patrick Didder sacrifice fly in the first inning. Allan Winans worked 4.0 innings in his first M-Braves start, and was followed by 2.0 scoreless innings of relief from Hayden Deal (W, 3-2).

Trailing 8-1 in the seventh, the Blue Wahoos chipped away with a bases-loaded hit from Devin Hairston that scored three runs thanks to a throwing error from Cody Milligan. Hairston doubled and scored in the ninth on a Victor Victor Mesa sacrifice fly, but it was not enough as the Blue Wahoos dropped their first game of the series.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the M-Braves on Friday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

