Nine Mile Road Reopens After Being Closed By Sinkhole

UPDATE 2:25 pm: The Florida Department of Transportation has made repairs and reopened all lanes of Nine Mile Road.

Nine Mile Road in Escambia County was closed earlier Monday between University Parkway and Scenic Highway due to a sinkhole, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The sinkhole developed in the westbound lanes of Nine Mile Road.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.