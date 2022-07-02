Nine Mile Road Reopens After Being Closed By Sinkhole
July 4, 2022
UPDATE 2:25 pm: The Florida Department of Transportation has made repairs and reopened all lanes of Nine Mile Road.
Nine Mile Road in Escambia County was closed earlier Monday between University Parkway and Scenic Highway due to a sinkhole, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The sinkhole developed in the westbound lanes of Nine Mile Road.
“This is not a sinkhole!”
The Florida Highway Patrol called it a sinkhole.
It meets one of the definitions in Websters as a sinkhole.
Webster’s Dictionary:
1: a hollow place or depression in which drainage collects
2: a hollow in a limestone region that communicates with a cavern or passage
3: SINK sense 2
4: something (such as an unprofitable investment) that steadily drains money or resources
An example sentence from Webster’s Dictionary:
“On, Montgomery County’s transit system, made route changes as a result of the sinkhole and told riders the detours could be in effect for two weeks”
This is not a sinkhole!
What is a sinkhole?
A sinkhole is a depression in the ground that has no natural external surface drainage. Basically, this means that when it rains, all of the water stays inside the sinkhole and typically drains into the subsurface.
Sinkholes are most common in what geologists call, “karst terrain.” These are regions where the types of rock below the land surface can naturally be dissolved by groundwater circulating through them. Soluble rocks include salt beds and domes, gypsum, limestone and other carbonate rock. Florida, for instance, is an area largely underlain by limestone and is highly susceptible to sinkholes.
When water from rainfall moves down through the soil, these types of rock begin to dissolve. This creates underground spaces and caverns.
Sinkholes are dramatic because the land usually stays intact for a period of time until the underground spaces just get too big. If there is not enough support for the land above the spaces, then a sudden collapse of the land surface can occur.
https://www.usgs.gov/faqs/what-sinkhole
This is a failure to maintain our basic infrastructure requirements. Collapse roadways like this in the Western Panhandle are only because some sort of utility function has failed!
What caused this sink hole? Looks funny…
It’s the upside down!