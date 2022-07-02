Escambia County Phone Lines Out; Santa Rosa Having Possible 911 Issues

Both Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are reporting phone issues this afternoon.

Escambia County said all county offices were having phone issues due to an AT&T outage.

Officials in Santa Rosa County said Verizon issues were causing some problems and preventing some Verizon customers from reaching 911. “For Verizon customers dialing 911, if the call does not go through, call again. Verizon is aware of the issue and is working to correct it as soon as possible,” Santa Rosa County said.

Escambia 911 was working, according to a county official. All Escambia County offices were without phone service, including:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Escambia County Extension Office

Waste Services Administration

Supervisor of Elections Office

Escambia County Area Transit

There was no estimated time for repairs.