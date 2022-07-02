Escambia County Phone Lines Out; Santa Rosa Having Possible 911 Issues
July 14, 2022
Both Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are reporting phone issues this afternoon.
Escambia County said all county offices were having phone issues due to an AT&T outage.
Officials in Santa Rosa County said Verizon issues were causing some problems and preventing some Verizon customers from reaching 911. “For Verizon customers dialing 911, if the call does not go through, call again. Verizon is aware of the issue and is working to correct it as soon as possible,” Santa Rosa County said.
Escambia 911 was working, according to a county official. All Escambia County offices were without phone service, including:
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)
- West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
- Escambia County Extension Office
- Waste Services Administration
- Supervisor of Elections Office
- Escambia County Area Transit
There was no estimated time for repairs.
