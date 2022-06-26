Two Injured In Highway 29 Crash In McDavid

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash Saturday night in McDavid.

A Kia Optima and Chevrolet pickup truck collided about 9:35 p.m. on Highway 29 at Highway 164.

Two people were transported by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. The McDavid Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.