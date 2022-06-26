Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Sunday

June 26, 2022

A heat advisory is in effect for Saturday.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

