Learn About Local Beaches During Summer Program At The Library This Week
June 7, 2022
The Escambia County Natural Resources Management Department will present a program this week at a library near you.
All ages can learn more about local beaches, including their history and wildlife.
The schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, June 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Westside Library
- Wednesday, June 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Century Library*
- Tuesday, June 28, 3-4 p.m. – Tryon Library
- Wednesday, July 6, 3-4 p.m. – Genealogy Library
- Thursday, July 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Molino Library
- Saturday, July 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Southwest Library
(The main library program was on Monday.)
