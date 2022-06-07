Learn About Local Beaches During Summer Program At The Library This Week

The Escambia County Natural Resources Management Department will present a program this week at a library near you.

All ages can learn more about local beaches, including their history and wildlife.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Westside Library

Wednesday, June 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Century Library*

Tuesday, June 28, 3-4 p.m. – Tryon Library

Wednesday, July 6, 3-4 p.m. – Genealogy Library

Thursday, July 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Molino Library

Saturday, July 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Southwest Library

(The main library program was on Monday.)