Escambia Sheriff’s Office Unveils Corvette, Compliments Of A Local Felon
June 25, 2022
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office showed off their newest ride Friday afternoon — compliments of a local felon.
The 2016 Corvette Z06 C7 was a felony seizure from local drug dealers, and the nonprofit Escambia County Sheriff Foundation paid for the redesign and vehicle wrap.
The Corvette was unveiled during a Foundation fundraiser at Beef O’Brady’s on Nine Mile Road.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
