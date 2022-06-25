Escambia Sheriff’s Office Unveils Corvette, Compliments Of A Local Felon

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office showed off their newest ride Friday afternoon — compliments of a local felon.

The 2016 Corvette Z06 C7 was a felony seizure from local drug dealers, and the nonprofit Escambia County Sheriff Foundation paid for the redesign and vehicle wrap.

The Corvette was unveiled during a Foundation fundraiser at Beef O’Brady’s on Nine Mile Road.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.