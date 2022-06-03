Beulah Elementary Custodian Possessed Over 200 Child Porn Images And Videos, ECSO Says

A former Beulah Elementary School custodian was arrested for the alleged possession of more than 200 child pornography images after an investigation that lasted for months.

DeAntonio Dornell Jackson, 35, was charged with 20 counts of possession of 10 or more child pornography images.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline reported to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that two child sexual abuse video files were uploaded to a pornography website and two child sexual abuse images were uploaded to Google Photos.

The uploading IP address was traced to Jackson and his residence at 5829 Last Big Tree Lane. A search warrant was executed at the residence, where at least one child pornography images was found on a memory card concealed in his bedroom.

Jackson was quested at Beulah Elementary School. He stated that he did view child sexual abuse materials one time, allegedly on accident. He told investigators that he viewed adult pornography daily, and also watched adult pornography while siting in his vehicle at the elementary school, his arrest report states.

An analysis of Jackson’s cellphone found over 200 child porn images, “some of which depicted infants, toddlers, and children under the age of five”, the report states.

Investigators said thumbnails on his Google Drive account showed adults engaged in sexual acts. Those images were uploaded from Beulah Elementary School.

Jackson remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $300,000.

The Escambia County School District said Jackson is no longer an employee.