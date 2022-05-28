Teen Shot And Killed Man In Jay Saturday, SRSO Says

May 28, 2022

A man was shot and killed by a teen Saturday afternoon in Jay.

Jaden Simmons, 16, shot and killed 43-year old Jonathan Simmons, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies have not revealed any relationship between the two.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 3487 Highway 4 in Jay about 12:20 p.m.

Jaden Simmons has been charged with second degree murder.

“These charges are preliminary and will be reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation more information will be released as it becomes available,” Jillian Durkin, SRSO assistant public information officer, said.

Jaden Simmons’ mugshot was not immediately available due to the holiday weekend.

Comments

One Response to “Teen Shot And Killed Man In Jay Saturday, SRSO Says”

  1. Mary on May 28th, 2022 10:03 pm

    This is so sad. My heart and my prayers go out to this young man and this family.





