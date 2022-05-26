Tate High Class Of 2022 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List, Gallery)

The nearly 445 members of the Tate High School Class of 2022 graduated Wednesday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 is Jenna Kathryn Bennett with a GPA of 5.283. Salutatorian is Kaitlyn Rose Williams with a 5.245 GPA.

“As we, the graduating Class of 2022, close this chapter in our lives and begin the next one, we can’t predict exactly the path we will chose to arrive at the next chapter,” said Bennett. “Though we don’t know exactly where we are going or what’s going to happen, we can hope we can make it through all of the sacrifices and challenges.”

There were 192 Tate graduates with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, and 107 graduates had a GPA of 4.0 or higher.

Here is the complete list of the Tate High School Class of 2022.

Honors and early graduates are noted as follows:

* With Honors

** With High Honors

*** With Highest Honors

²³ Early Graduate Class of 2023

Top 10 Percent:

Jenna Kathryn Bennett ***

Kaitlyn Rose Williams ***

Allison Haley Baer ***

Fletcher Reese Howard ***

Mikayla Marie Porter ***

Margaret Marie Darbyshire ***

Carter James Pitts ***

Alyssa Ann Daniels ***

Danica Riddell ***

Brianna S Perea ***

Dylainie Charlery ***

Mikaela Gabriele Infante Lara ***

Elise Claire Grissom ***

Addison Charles Jenkins ***

Kaya Rose McKay ***

Michael Perez ***

Rikki Jayden Camacho ***

Cooper Bryant McKinney ***

Kaitlyn Lorraine Stephens ***

Natalie Renee Gaddy ***

Holly Marie Phillips ***

Cody N Alltop ***

Elias G Ray ***

Jenna Lynn Banta ***

Kaleigh L Chism ***

Gabrielle Cyprienne Gryskiewicz ***

Kayla Denelle Le Tolbert ***

Jefferson Jiang ***

KaleighAnne Viado Villanueva ***

Paige Rhyan Foxworth ***

Dalton Wayne Etheridge ***

James Austin Goolsby ***

Sarah Marie Cook ***

Grier Alexander Locke ***

Amara Layne Wynder ***

Jaxson Todd Stafford ***

Jordan Cochran ***

Brianna Lynn Wilson ***

Grace Madison Neal ***

Alaina Grace Shuey ***

Emma Grace Schelling ***

Madison Faith Sheets ***

Melissa Renee Holland Schauer ***

Graduating in alphabetical order:

Jake Austin Aaron

Ayomide Eniola Ajibola ***²³

Rubymar Algarin

Rykerria Jamiah Allen

Marwan Ahmad Al-Selwadi

Kyndell Elizabeth Ammons *

Christian Ocean Anderson ***

Layne Michael Archer

Ky’ron Marcae Armour

Jaxon Dean Arnold

Kaitlyn Michelle Baer

Robert Lee Baggett

Rollen Alasdair Baker *

Joshua Ethan Balk

Noah Keith Ball

Ashton Banawa

Bailey Paige Barbaric

Sanora Tyana Bates ***

Adalia Allean Beaulieu *

Ashley Marie Beddell

Riley Kristeen Bell

Aidan Loren Bello

Blake Everett Bergen

PrestonMichael Louis Bero

Dalton Brian Biggs *

Gage Bradley Biggs

Gabriel Warren Bingham

Emory Elizabeth Blackmon *

Josephine Marie Blanton

Ryan Joseph Bogni

Charnavia Shenae Bolar

Tyren Antonio Bolton

Thomas Dwight Bolyard **

Kinsley Rae Brock

Mariah Nicole Brown

Melanie Lynne Brown ***

Savannah Lee Brown *

Tessa Christine Brown **

Joshua Michael Bruening ***

Hunter Matthew Brumfield ***

Jaiden Danielle Bryant **

Lexi Nicole Bryant *

Treveon Latrell Bryant

Samantha Jill Burgess

Kenneth Alan Burney

Benjamin Dallas Burns ***

Adalia Kay Burris

Camden Draper Burroughs **

Taylor Jake Burson

Robbie Joe Byers ***

Gina Alexis Cagle **

Aiyana Sykemia Caldwell

Alexandra Jade Camp

Krysta Danielle Camp

Nicholas Brian Caput

Jada Maria Carter

Gabriella Casey

Kaypra Brielle Casillas *²³

Lindsey Gayle Castor *

Giovanni Toney Causey

Madison Grace Cawby ***

Vanna Faye Chambless ***

Dillon James Christian

Madison Leigh Christman ***

Kelan Tatum Clark

Bianca Samantha Claros **

Zachary Chase Clary

Kyle Kirk Clifton ***

Wyatt Douglas Clifton ***

Kingsley Briann Cline ***

Lauren Marie Cochran

Ky’jana Keshone Colbert

Christopher John Cole

Jonathan Hector Collazo-Guerrido **

La’hanna Victoria Mikayla Jennifer Collins

Abigail Rose Conn

Brayden Robert Cook *

Kaydee Christine Cook ***

V.B. Coolidge ***

Tyler Mackenzie Corey ***

Emma Rose Eason Cossman

Cole Daniel Crichton

Peyton Brooke Cristofoletti *

Jacob Matthew Cruz

Landon Paul Cummins

Jeremiah Curry

Bryce Keller Davey

Colen Elijah Davis

DaJah Anai Davis ***

Quadarius Jovan Davis

Nathan Tyler Davis

Sydney Brooke Day ***

De’ana Moreno Dejoie ***

Kristina Ashlyn Demarco *

Brysen Allen Demers

Ethan Scott Dewsnap

Connor Patrick Diaz ***

Kayla Joy Dorion **

Jake Austin Dortch

Jiana Renee Dortch **²³

Kinsley Aaron Doten

Colin Stuart Doyle ***

Austin Cole Eads

Grady Thomas Earnheart II

Lillian Rose Edgar

Chase Palmer Edvalson *

Adrian Khareem Edwards

Ray Daniel Edwards-Walton *

Victor Nicholas Eilenstein

Elizabeth Navaeh Elliott

Hunter Alan Everett

Cady Scarlett Fleming **

Erika Marie Kay Forbes *

Bryce Justin Ford

Colin Wayne Forehand

Kaylee Chrisdeana Foshee *

Bruce Travis Foster *

Landon Todd Foster ***

Benjamin Matthew Foust II

Brice P Frazier

Kayla Celeste Frazier

Xamaria Shantele Frederick ***

Abigail Rae Gainey *

Ge Gao ***

Halo Deshawn Garrett

Rose Gail Geinert ***

Matthew Chase Geisert

Kristen Caroline Gibbs

Mackenzie Rhiane Gilbert

Ashton Nicole Glover *

Dylan Cory Goins

Ryan James Good ***

Chase Michael Gorup

Tucker Jacob Griffin *

Wiley Thomas Griffin *

Adnan Grozdanic

Leslie Paola Guadian

Dawson Lance Guy *

Jonathan Parker Guy

Michayla Elain Haber

Chad Wilson Hager

Samuel Matthew Suede Hahn

Mackenzie Elizabeth Hale *

Aliza Renee Hall

Camryn Sydnee Hall

Bailey May-Mckenzie Ham *

Logan Connor Hammock *

Aubrey Rose Hankins ***

Barry Charles Harberson Jr. *

Julicia Dianne Harris

Hailey Fawn Hartjen ***

Makayla Kristabell Hartley

Serenity Faye Harvell

Madyson Shae Hawkins *

Zachary Oren Heidenheimer

Warren Christopher Henke ***

Reese Andrew Herring *

Payton Tanner Herrington

Hyatt Rakhimov Hershberger **

Saxon Edward Hill ***

Nicholas T Hinote

Thomas Jeffrey Hoelzer

Lindsay Sierra Holmquist

Alicia Larosa Hooks ***

Tameissia Tieyonna Howard ²³

Jacob Thomas Huber

Haley Madison Huggins **

Railynn Jade Hughes ***

Jeremy Reid Hutson

Camryn Sato Ivey

Lyle Lancelot Jackson Jr.

Aubyn Nykole James

Grant David Jogan

Erin Noelle Johnson *

Tiras Darnell Johnson

Amara Lynn Johnson-Taylor **

Jabre Deon’te Jones

Sophia Martine Jones *

Aaliyah Marie Jordan

Hunter Anthony Juneau

Jacqueline Frances Keenan

Trenten William Kelley

Jolie Brooke Kennedy

Reagan Devon Kennedy **

Michayla Alliyah Kent *

Brandon Marceal Kersey

Bryan Lafayette Kersey

Cody Hixon Kimbro

Caleb James Kimmons

Dawn Jolie King ***

Savannah Marie King

Levi Ray Kirkpatrick

Allan Gregory Knehr ***

Jaylen Maurice Lafleur

Bryant Huang Lam *

Nathaniel Damian Lambeth

Mia Abigail Langley ***

Dalton Bryant Lassiter

Ja’Miyah Zianna Lattiemore

Ashley Taylor Laughlin ***

Kylie Noel Lawrence

AMANDA GRACE LAWSON **

Kearstin Brooke Lawyer ***

Donovan Steven Leatherwood

Julian Ronan Leavis-Daoust ***

Hayden Joseph Lecoq

Curtis Michael Ledkins

Nyrobi Florosa Lee

Averett Lamar Lett Jr. *

Makayla Ann Levins

Jaden Isaiah Lewis ***

Maya Elizabeth Lewis *

Rachael Marie Lewis

Ta’niya Ashuna Lewis

Tanner Ayden Lewis *

Emory Steven Linnville

Vanessa anne Lopez ***

Cameron J Lowell *

Katelyn Rose Luberti

Courtney Cherie’ Lundquist ***

Jenascia Veronique Madison ***

Delilah Estrella Maestas *

Shayla Jade Manthey

Nicholas J Markham ***

Christina Brooke Mason

McKenzye Nicole Massie

Brianna Nichole Mayer **

Shawn Xavier McClean

Sydnee Simone McClendon

Quinton L McCloud Jr.

Donovan Clay McClurg

Michael De Anthony McCray

Jadon Ty’on McDonald

Kenneth Earl Alan McLean

Antonio Steven McPherson Jr.

Shyla Leilani McRoy

Christian Nathaniel Meadows *

Brenden Timothy Mears *

Jacob David Mercado

Kyleigh Elise Meyer

John Amin Mikhail

Emmalei Ann Miller **

Grant Davis Miller **

Brendan Chase Mills

Emily Karen Mills *

Zoey Deanne Milstead

Faith Elizabeth Mold

Rylee Grace Moore ***

Jordan Demichael Moorer

Sean Nicholas Moreno

Jacob Randall Morris

Megan Grace Morris ***

Christina Samantha Morton

Kirk Anthony Mosley *

Skyler Zachary Mullen

Dania Basel Muraisi

Caleb Timothy Murph

Evan Anthony Murphy *

Lucas Alexander Nagim

Joshuah Thomas Nagle

Cory Scott Noble ***

Kayden Paul Nunez *

Phoenix Amber Nurse

Ethan Alexander O’Brien

William Henry O’Brien V ***

Thomas K O’Steen

Christopher Carter Owens

Selena Alexus Pac *

Kyler Nickolas Panarites

Lainey Isabelle Patrick

Chloe Alexandra Patterson ***

Gage Michael Patti

Emily Kathleen Payne ***

Ashton Ryan Pennix

Jackson Rush Penton *

Chloe Joli Perilloux

Piper Margaret Elizabeth Pfeuffer-Ferguson **

Darby Lynn Phillips ***

Matthew Thomas Pollock

DeAmetrius Tirrell Powell

Tanner James Prasek

Sha’Asia Zyierra Prince

Tyler Brent Prowell

Dynasty Nicole-Ada Purifoy

James Clinton Purifoy III

Kabron Nazir Purifoy

Kaloni Nekole Purifoy

Joshuah Nathaniel Qualls ***

Michael Anthony Quintiliani

Cody Allen Raiter

Tay’ah Sanaa Rease

Rajkeith Harrison Reed Jr.

Marcus Wayne Reed

Michael Zane Repine

Justin Michael Revels

Joseph Cline Richbourg

Jordan Rayne Rinker ***

Essence Amya Rivera-Baker

Dayton Anthony Robinson

Caroline Patricia Rockey ***

Emma Analeah Romero **

Emma Susan Root

Kaleb Douglas Rudd

Cheyenne Michelle Rutherford ***

Quintin Bryce Rutherford

Melanie Eilleen Salgado *

Michael Anthony Salgado

Charley Nicole Salter ²³

Jymon Christopher Samuel **

Zahara Vermariz Santos-Alers ***

Alexandria Lynn Sappington ***

Troy Gordon Schoonover

Kaitlyn Michelle Scileppi

Harley Creighton Sechrist

Tadeo Valentin Segovia

Kristina Leigh Sellars

Aeviaun Torrez Shaw

Levi Aaron Shelby *

Isabel Raines Shows ***

Jesse Kweku Siaw

Allen Randall Simmons *

Kasey Amber Simmons **

Zavion Donald Simmons

Neely Michael Simone *

Ji’onna Unique Simpkins

Caleb Seth Smith

Darrien Clinton Smith

Ethan Christopher Smith

Kelly Jean Smith

Sydney Dennise Smith ***

Quentin Jackson Snipes

Branden Scott Souza

Trinity Ann Souza

Jason Dillon Spears *

Hunter Eli Spicer

Tabitha Leigh Springer ***

Michael Thomas Stephenson

Evan Aaron Straight

Kaylie Marie Stuckey *

Hanna Paige Swauger *

John Michael Swift ²³

Tessa Claire Talbert

Janiyah Lamarcia Thomas

Curtis Solamon Thomley

Chance Ray Thompson **

Nevin Wayne Thompson **

Owen Michael Thompson ***

Joseph Franklin Thrower ***

Ryan Wesley Tolbert

Trinity Nicole Tolbert

Diana Torres-Cervantes ²³

Noah Alan Trahan

Alexyah Ngoc-Lang Tregoning

Michael Al Curt Trimble *

Christopher Leigh Troy

Kennedy Malia Turner *

Austin Bryce Uptegrove

Nicholas James Vallia

Abigail Tori Vanalst ²³

Lane Garrett Vance

Zachary James Van Skyhawk **

John David Vaughn **

Kyler Marion Vickery

Dakota Lee Victor

Andrew Ryan Vincent

Brent Conner Vinson

Thuan An Vo *

Gianluca Volpara

Isabella Sandra Vose ***

Derek Kade-Mason Wagner

Jacob Stephen Waldie *

Jordan Lavell Walker

Alexandria Noel Wallach *

Kevin Bryant Walters

Aidan Curkie Weeks

David Lee Wells III *

Payton Tanner West ***

Asia Jamara Westley ***

James Jamaal Whaley

Shaun David Wheeler *

Jillian Grace Whetzel

Barrett Lee White

Luke Marshall White *

Cory Demetrius Whiting *

Reilly Dacoda Wilkins

Austin Lane Williams

Colton Michael Williams

James Arness Williams

Natiya Alizee’ Williams

Trey Mitchel Williams

Tyler Jason Williams **

Madison Danielle Willmuth

Chase Alexander Wilson

Ric’keria Ashanti Wilson

Shawn Michael Wise

Elizabeth Fay Woods

Lela Pearl Woods *

Bryce Edward Yates ²³

Lama Samer Yousef

Veronica Miriam Grace Zaldana ***²³

Gemma Eve Zukoski ***

