Tate High Class Of 2022 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List, Gallery)
May 26, 2022
The nearly 445 members of the Tate High School Class of 2022 graduated Wednesday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 is Jenna Kathryn Bennett with a GPA of 5.283. Salutatorian is Kaitlyn Rose Williams with a 5.245 GPA.
For a photo gallery, click or tap here.
“As we, the graduating Class of 2022, close this chapter in our lives and begin the next one, we can’t predict exactly the path we will chose to arrive at the next chapter,” said Bennett. “Though we don’t know exactly where we are going or what’s going to happen, we can hope we can make it through all of the sacrifices and challenges.”
There were 192 Tate graduates with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, and 107 graduates had a GPA of 4.0 or higher.
Here is the complete list of the Tate High School Class of 2022.
Honors and early graduates are noted as follows:
* With Honors
** With High Honors
*** With Highest Honors
²³ Early Graduate Class of 2023
Top 10 Percent:
Jenna Kathryn Bennett ***
Kaitlyn Rose Williams ***
Allison Haley Baer ***
Fletcher Reese Howard ***
Mikayla Marie Porter ***
Margaret Marie Darbyshire ***
Carter James Pitts ***
Alyssa Ann Daniels ***
Danica Riddell ***
Brianna S Perea ***
Dylainie Charlery ***
Mikaela Gabriele Infante Lara ***
Elise Claire Grissom ***
Addison Charles Jenkins ***
Kaya Rose McKay ***
Michael Perez ***
Rikki Jayden Camacho ***
Cooper Bryant McKinney ***
Kaitlyn Lorraine Stephens ***
Natalie Renee Gaddy ***
Holly Marie Phillips ***
Cody N Alltop ***
Elias G Ray ***
Jenna Lynn Banta ***
Kaleigh L Chism ***
Gabrielle Cyprienne Gryskiewicz ***
Kayla Denelle Le Tolbert ***
Jefferson Jiang ***
KaleighAnne Viado Villanueva ***
Paige Rhyan Foxworth ***
Dalton Wayne Etheridge ***
James Austin Goolsby ***
Sarah Marie Cook ***
Grier Alexander Locke ***
Amara Layne Wynder ***
Jaxson Todd Stafford ***
Jordan Cochran ***
Brianna Lynn Wilson ***
Grace Madison Neal ***
Alaina Grace Shuey ***
Emma Grace Schelling ***
Madison Faith Sheets ***
Melissa Renee Holland Schauer ***
Graduating in alphabetical order:
Jake Austin Aaron
Ayomide Eniola Ajibola ***²³
Rubymar Algarin
Rykerria Jamiah Allen
Marwan Ahmad Al-Selwadi
Kyndell Elizabeth Ammons *
Christian Ocean Anderson ***
Layne Michael Archer
Ky’ron Marcae Armour
Jaxon Dean Arnold
Kaitlyn Michelle Baer
Robert Lee Baggett
Rollen Alasdair Baker *
Joshua Ethan Balk
Noah Keith Ball
Ashton Banawa
Bailey Paige Barbaric
Sanora Tyana Bates ***
Adalia Allean Beaulieu *
Ashley Marie Beddell
Riley Kristeen Bell
Aidan Loren Bello
Blake Everett Bergen
PrestonMichael Louis Bero
Dalton Brian Biggs *
Gage Bradley Biggs
Gabriel Warren Bingham
Emory Elizabeth Blackmon *
Josephine Marie Blanton
Ryan Joseph Bogni
Charnavia Shenae Bolar
Tyren Antonio Bolton
Thomas Dwight Bolyard **
Kinsley Rae Brock
Mariah Nicole Brown
Melanie Lynne Brown ***
Savannah Lee Brown *
Tessa Christine Brown **
Joshua Michael Bruening ***
Hunter Matthew Brumfield ***
Jaiden Danielle Bryant **
Lexi Nicole Bryant *
Treveon Latrell Bryant
Samantha Jill Burgess
Kenneth Alan Burney
Benjamin Dallas Burns ***
Adalia Kay Burris
Camden Draper Burroughs **
Taylor Jake Burson
Robbie Joe Byers ***
Gina Alexis Cagle **
Aiyana Sykemia Caldwell
Alexandra Jade Camp
Krysta Danielle Camp
Nicholas Brian Caput
Jada Maria Carter
Gabriella Casey
Kaypra Brielle Casillas *²³
Lindsey Gayle Castor *
Giovanni Toney Causey
Madison Grace Cawby ***
Vanna Faye Chambless ***
Dillon James Christian
Madison Leigh Christman ***
Kelan Tatum Clark
Bianca Samantha Claros **
Zachary Chase Clary
Kyle Kirk Clifton ***
Wyatt Douglas Clifton ***
Kingsley Briann Cline ***
Lauren Marie Cochran
Ky’jana Keshone Colbert
Christopher John Cole
Jonathan Hector Collazo-Guerrido **
La’hanna Victoria Mikayla Jennifer Collins
Abigail Rose Conn
Brayden Robert Cook *
Kaydee Christine Cook ***
V.B. Coolidge ***
Tyler Mackenzie Corey ***
Emma Rose Eason Cossman
Cole Daniel Crichton
Peyton Brooke Cristofoletti *
Jacob Matthew Cruz
Landon Paul Cummins
Jeremiah Curry
Bryce Keller Davey
Colen Elijah Davis
DaJah Anai Davis ***
Quadarius Jovan Davis
Nathan Tyler Davis
Sydney Brooke Day ***
De’ana Moreno Dejoie ***
Kristina Ashlyn Demarco *
Brysen Allen Demers
Ethan Scott Dewsnap
Connor Patrick Diaz ***
Kayla Joy Dorion **
Jake Austin Dortch
Jiana Renee Dortch **²³
Kinsley Aaron Doten
Colin Stuart Doyle ***
Austin Cole Eads
Grady Thomas Earnheart II
Lillian Rose Edgar
Chase Palmer Edvalson *
Adrian Khareem Edwards
Ray Daniel Edwards-Walton *
Victor Nicholas Eilenstein
Elizabeth Navaeh Elliott
Hunter Alan Everett
Cady Scarlett Fleming **
Erika Marie Kay Forbes *
Bryce Justin Ford
Colin Wayne Forehand
Kaylee Chrisdeana Foshee *
Bruce Travis Foster *
Landon Todd Foster ***
Benjamin Matthew Foust II
Brice P Frazier
Kayla Celeste Frazier
Xamaria Shantele Frederick ***
Abigail Rae Gainey *
Ge Gao ***
Halo Deshawn Garrett
Rose Gail Geinert ***
Matthew Chase Geisert
Kristen Caroline Gibbs
Mackenzie Rhiane Gilbert
Ashton Nicole Glover *
Dylan Cory Goins
Ryan James Good ***
Chase Michael Gorup
Tucker Jacob Griffin *
Wiley Thomas Griffin *
Adnan Grozdanic
Leslie Paola Guadian
Dawson Lance Guy *
Jonathan Parker Guy
Michayla Elain Haber
Chad Wilson Hager
Samuel Matthew Suede Hahn
Mackenzie Elizabeth Hale *
Aliza Renee Hall
Camryn Sydnee Hall
Bailey May-Mckenzie Ham *
Logan Connor Hammock *
Aubrey Rose Hankins ***
Barry Charles Harberson Jr. *
Julicia Dianne Harris
Hailey Fawn Hartjen ***
Makayla Kristabell Hartley
Serenity Faye Harvell
Madyson Shae Hawkins *
Zachary Oren Heidenheimer
Warren Christopher Henke ***
Reese Andrew Herring *
Payton Tanner Herrington
Hyatt Rakhimov Hershberger **
Saxon Edward Hill ***
Nicholas T Hinote
Thomas Jeffrey Hoelzer
Lindsay Sierra Holmquist
Alicia Larosa Hooks ***
Tameissia Tieyonna Howard ²³
Jacob Thomas Huber
Haley Madison Huggins **
Railynn Jade Hughes ***
Jeremy Reid Hutson
Camryn Sato Ivey
Lyle Lancelot Jackson Jr.
Aubyn Nykole James
Grant David Jogan
Erin Noelle Johnson *
Tiras Darnell Johnson
Amara Lynn Johnson-Taylor **
Jabre Deon’te Jones
Sophia Martine Jones *
Aaliyah Marie Jordan
Hunter Anthony Juneau
Jacqueline Frances Keenan
Trenten William Kelley
Jolie Brooke Kennedy
Reagan Devon Kennedy **
Michayla Alliyah Kent *
Brandon Marceal Kersey
Bryan Lafayette Kersey
Cody Hixon Kimbro
Caleb James Kimmons
Dawn Jolie King ***
Savannah Marie King
Levi Ray Kirkpatrick
Allan Gregory Knehr ***
Jaylen Maurice Lafleur
Bryant Huang Lam *
Nathaniel Damian Lambeth
Mia Abigail Langley ***
Dalton Bryant Lassiter
Ja’Miyah Zianna Lattiemore
Ashley Taylor Laughlin ***
Kylie Noel Lawrence
AMANDA GRACE LAWSON **
Kearstin Brooke Lawyer ***
Donovan Steven Leatherwood
Julian Ronan Leavis-Daoust ***
Hayden Joseph Lecoq
Curtis Michael Ledkins
Nyrobi Florosa Lee
Averett Lamar Lett Jr. *
Makayla Ann Levins
Jaden Isaiah Lewis ***
Maya Elizabeth Lewis *
Rachael Marie Lewis
Ta’niya Ashuna Lewis
Tanner Ayden Lewis *
Emory Steven Linnville
Vanessa anne Lopez ***
Cameron J Lowell *
Katelyn Rose Luberti
Courtney Cherie’ Lundquist ***
Jenascia Veronique Madison ***
Delilah Estrella Maestas *
Shayla Jade Manthey
Nicholas J Markham ***
Christina Brooke Mason
McKenzye Nicole Massie
Brianna Nichole Mayer **
Shawn Xavier McClean
Sydnee Simone McClendon
Quinton L McCloud Jr.
Donovan Clay McClurg
Michael De Anthony McCray
Jadon Ty’on McDonald
Kenneth Earl Alan McLean
Antonio Steven McPherson Jr.
Shyla Leilani McRoy
Christian Nathaniel Meadows *
Brenden Timothy Mears *
Jacob David Mercado
Kyleigh Elise Meyer
John Amin Mikhail
Emmalei Ann Miller **
Grant Davis Miller **
Brendan Chase Mills
Emily Karen Mills *
Zoey Deanne Milstead
Faith Elizabeth Mold
Rylee Grace Moore ***
Jordan Demichael Moorer
Sean Nicholas Moreno
Jacob Randall Morris
Megan Grace Morris ***
Christina Samantha Morton
Kirk Anthony Mosley *
Skyler Zachary Mullen
Dania Basel Muraisi
Caleb Timothy Murph
Evan Anthony Murphy *
Lucas Alexander Nagim
Joshuah Thomas Nagle
Cory Scott Noble ***
Kayden Paul Nunez *
Phoenix Amber Nurse
Ethan Alexander O’Brien
William Henry O’Brien V ***
Thomas K O’Steen
Christopher Carter Owens
Selena Alexus Pac *
Kyler Nickolas Panarites
Lainey Isabelle Patrick
Chloe Alexandra Patterson ***
Gage Michael Patti
Emily Kathleen Payne ***
Ashton Ryan Pennix
Jackson Rush Penton *
Chloe Joli Perilloux
Piper Margaret Elizabeth Pfeuffer-Ferguson **
Darby Lynn Phillips ***
Matthew Thomas Pollock
DeAmetrius Tirrell Powell
Tanner James Prasek
Sha’Asia Zyierra Prince
Tyler Brent Prowell
Dynasty Nicole-Ada Purifoy
James Clinton Purifoy III
Kabron Nazir Purifoy
Kaloni Nekole Purifoy
Joshuah Nathaniel Qualls ***
Michael Anthony Quintiliani
Cody Allen Raiter
Tay’ah Sanaa Rease
Rajkeith Harrison Reed Jr.
Marcus Wayne Reed
Michael Zane Repine
Justin Michael Revels
Joseph Cline Richbourg
Jordan Rayne Rinker ***
Essence Amya Rivera-Baker
Dayton Anthony Robinson
Caroline Patricia Rockey ***
Emma Analeah Romero **
Emma Susan Root
Kaleb Douglas Rudd
Cheyenne Michelle Rutherford ***
Quintin Bryce Rutherford
Melanie Eilleen Salgado *
Michael Anthony Salgado
Charley Nicole Salter ²³
Jymon Christopher Samuel **
Zahara Vermariz Santos-Alers ***
Alexandria Lynn Sappington ***
Troy Gordon Schoonover
Kaitlyn Michelle Scileppi
Harley Creighton Sechrist
Tadeo Valentin Segovia
Kristina Leigh Sellars
Aeviaun Torrez Shaw
Levi Aaron Shelby *
Isabel Raines Shows ***
Jesse Kweku Siaw
Allen Randall Simmons *
Kasey Amber Simmons **
Zavion Donald Simmons
Neely Michael Simone *
Ji’onna Unique Simpkins
Caleb Seth Smith
Darrien Clinton Smith
Ethan Christopher Smith
Kelly Jean Smith
Sydney Dennise Smith ***
Quentin Jackson Snipes
Branden Scott Souza
Trinity Ann Souza
Jason Dillon Spears *
Hunter Eli Spicer
Tabitha Leigh Springer ***
Michael Thomas Stephenson
Evan Aaron Straight
Kaylie Marie Stuckey *
Hanna Paige Swauger *
John Michael Swift ²³
Tessa Claire Talbert
Janiyah Lamarcia Thomas
Curtis Solamon Thomley
Chance Ray Thompson **
Nevin Wayne Thompson **
Owen Michael Thompson ***
Joseph Franklin Thrower ***
Ryan Wesley Tolbert
Trinity Nicole Tolbert
Diana Torres-Cervantes ²³
Noah Alan Trahan
Alexyah Ngoc-Lang Tregoning
Michael Al Curt Trimble *
Christopher Leigh Troy
Kennedy Malia Turner *
Austin Bryce Uptegrove
Nicholas James Vallia
Abigail Tori Vanalst ²³
Lane Garrett Vance
Zachary James Van Skyhawk **
John David Vaughn **
Kyler Marion Vickery
Dakota Lee Victor
Andrew Ryan Vincent
Brent Conner Vinson
Thuan An Vo *
Gianluca Volpara
Isabella Sandra Vose ***
Derek Kade-Mason Wagner
Jacob Stephen Waldie *
Jordan Lavell Walker
Alexandria Noel Wallach *
Kevin Bryant Walters
Aidan Curkie Weeks
David Lee Wells III *
Payton Tanner West ***
Asia Jamara Westley ***
James Jamaal Whaley
Shaun David Wheeler *
Jillian Grace Whetzel
Barrett Lee White
Luke Marshall White *
Cory Demetrius Whiting *
Reilly Dacoda Wilkins
Austin Lane Williams
Colton Michael Williams
James Arness Williams
Natiya Alizee’ Williams
Trey Mitchel Williams
Tyler Jason Williams **
Madison Danielle Willmuth
Chase Alexander Wilson
Ric’keria Ashanti Wilson
Shawn Michael Wise
Elizabeth Fay Woods
Lela Pearl Woods *
Bryce Edward Yates ²³
Lama Samer Yousef
Veronica Miriam Grace Zaldana ***²³
Gemma Eve Zukoski ***
NorthEscambia.com images, click to enlarge.
Comments