Sunny, Warm Week Ahead
May 9, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Comments