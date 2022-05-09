Sunny, Warm Week Ahead

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.