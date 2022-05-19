Sunny, High Today In The Low 90s; Looking Like A Wet Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. South wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Pictured: Wednesday’s sunset as seen from Highway 99 near Highway 168 in Bratt. Photo by Sean Kahalley for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.