State Investigators Charge Two After Disabled Elderly Man’s IRS Check Is Stolen

May 9, 2022

State investigators have charged two women after the theft of a local disabled elderly man’s $5,142.19 check from the IRS.

Kayla Shyanne Macks, age 33 of Walnut Hill, was charged with felony exploitation of an elderly adult, uttering a forged instrument and grand theft. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Kayla Ann Otto, age 18 of Century, was charged with uttering a forged instrument. She was released from the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The victim told a Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) investigator that he was hospitalized and on a ventilator due to COVID-19 when the check arrived. He said he was dependent on the check and had no other income while hospitalized.

FDACS said Macks stole the check, and Otto deposited it into her credit union in Pace.

The relationship between Macks, Otto and the victim was not evident from a highly redacted arrest report.

Pictured: Kayla Shyanne Macks (left) and Kayla Ann Otto (right).

