Rain Likely Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise some sun, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.