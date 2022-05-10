Northview, Tate Begin Regional Tournament Play This Evening
May 10, 2022
The Tate Aggies and Northview Chiefs begin regional play this evening.
6A Baseball
In 6A baseball, No. 1 seed Pace will host No. 8 Forest (Ocala), and No. 5 Tate will travel to First Coast (Jacksonville). Both games are at 7 p.m. Tuesday with the winners meeting on May 13 in the regional semifinal.
1A Baseball
In 1A baseball, No. 1 seed Holmes County will host No. 4 Jay, and No. 2 Northview will host #3 Paxton. Both games will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. The winners will play in the regional final on May 13.
1A Softball
In 1A softball, No. 1 seed Jay will host No. 4 Northview and No. 2 Holmes County will host Paxton on Thursday, May 12 in the regional semifinal. The winning teams will meet in the regional final on May 17.
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
