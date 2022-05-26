Northview High Class Of 2022 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List, Gallery)
May 26, 2022
The nearly 105 members of the Northview High School Class of 2022 graduated Wednesday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 is Hunter Shane Anthony Borelli, and salutatorian is John Blake Bashore.
“Sometimes you have to trust in your own instincts. If you see opportunity, don’t hesitate to use that opportunity…Trust in God, not the crowd,” Borelli said, as he quoted from James 1:6.”But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea.”
“I know this class is capable of this. Believe in ourselves, trust God,” he said.
There were four seniors in the class with a GPA over 5.0, and 20 with a GPA greater than 4.0
Here is the complete graduate list for the Northview High School Class of 2022:
Summa Cum Laude (4.0 GPA and above)
Valedictorian: Hunter Borelli
Salutatorian: John Bashore
Anna Faith Adams
Evelyn Liya Alexander
Tereasia Siamone Burt
Zachary Jacob Carach
Shelby Nicole Cotita
Olivia Elizabeth Crews
Weslyn Elizabeth Dunn
Jason Zane Gurganus
Sarah Margaret Hetrick
Jesse Allen Hughes
Ethan Riley Kilburn
Alyssa Mercedes Moya
Dallon Thortis Rackard
Benjamin Charles Rowinsky
Sarah Jane Sconiers
Jessica Faith Stabler
Mia Rain Starns
Madison Victoria Watson
Magna Cum Laude (3.85 GPA and above)
Kaitlin Hope Gafford
Audrey Grace Goetter
Grayson Elizabeth James
Rakailla Aja Munford
Makayla Shana Ramsey
David Dewayne Ward
Cum Laude (3.5 GPA and above)
Olan Drew Albritton
Cheveyo Dasan Bingham
Miyhanna Patrice Davidson
Zykuria Alizah Fountain
Laura Nicole Frazier
Holley Danielle Gilley
Taylor Lynn Levins
Taylor Elaine McMinn
Logan Christophor Misenar
Alanna Rose Roberson
Paige Alyssa Ross
Addison Lee White
Graduating in alphabetical order:
Cody Ryan Adams
Thomas Fonseca Banda
Alexis Hope Barnhill
Kelli Johanna Bauer
Nevaeh Skye Brown
Lola Rane Capps
Joel Ethan Comans
Alexus Leighann Cook
Casandra Lynn Davis
Jacob Harden Daw
Michael Josiah Delarosa
Andrew Kyle Denton II
Kayla Leeann Dixon
Presley Sharee Dortch
Alana Ehrmann
Paris Zjhanae Findley
Joseph Hunter Franklin
Jonathan Thomas Gibbs
Paige Nicole Gibbs
Payton MaKenzie Gilchrist
Gracie Marie Godwin
Ah’Zavion Le’Zhan Gregory
Cameron Eli Grimes
Hannah Nicole Hassebrock
James Andrew Hasty
Joseph Michael Hayes
Angelina Paige Heritage
Ambree Kristette Horan
Jacob Benjamin Houston
Jakayla D’Aundranae Jackson
Khiazhia Karnae Jones
Emily Ann Lambeth
Anna Troy Lee
Reyna Julianna Lopez
Kileigh Rai Lundy
Michael Glenn Mabire
Kaleigh Elizabeth Macks
Reid Michael McCall
Kaiden Nokvsvce Lee McGhee
Kenzy Nicole McLaney
Annastasia McPherson
Julianna Denise Money
Kaia Kalifa Montgomery
Travis Brock Nelson
Derrick Dewayne Nicholson Jr.
Kinzey Nicole Powell
Ashton Christopher Ray
Jaylee Samone Redmond
Torian Aljahnea Richardson
Eric Michael Dante Roloph Jr.
Rachael Dianne Sanders
Mackenzie Grace Segers
Adrianne Leigh Shanks
Haydn Gyene Sharp
Mark Evan Smith
Jordan Alise Stanley
Shaun Perrin Tingstrom
Aliyah LauraAnn-Marie Walker
Kailyn Paige Watson
Anthoni Nathaniel Weaver
Kiara Donea Wesley
Tymiriana Ahnya Wesley
Mekhi Devon White
Jordan Jade Wilson
Skylar Anthony Wise
