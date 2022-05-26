Northview High Class Of 2022 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List, Gallery)

The nearly 105 members of the Northview High School Class of 2022 graduated Wednesday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 is Hunter Shane Anthony Borelli, and salutatorian is John Blake Bashore.

“Sometimes you have to trust in your own instincts. If you see opportunity, don’t hesitate to use that opportunity…Trust in God, not the crowd,” Borelli said, as he quoted from James 1:6.”But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea.”

“I know this class is capable of this. Believe in ourselves, trust God,” he said.

There were four seniors in the class with a GPA over 5.0, and 20 with a GPA greater than 4.0

Here is the complete graduate list for the Northview High School Class of 2022:

Summa Cum Laude (4.0 GPA and above)

Valedictorian: Hunter Borelli

Salutatorian: John Bashore

Anna Faith Adams

Evelyn Liya Alexander

Tereasia Siamone Burt

Zachary Jacob Carach

Shelby Nicole Cotita

Olivia Elizabeth Crews

Weslyn Elizabeth Dunn

Jason Zane Gurganus

Sarah Margaret Hetrick

Jesse Allen Hughes

Ethan Riley Kilburn

Alyssa Mercedes Moya

Dallon Thortis Rackard

Benjamin Charles Rowinsky

Sarah Jane Sconiers

Jessica Faith Stabler

Mia Rain Starns

Madison Victoria Watson

Magna Cum Laude (3.85 GPA and above)

Kaitlin Hope Gafford

Audrey Grace Goetter

Grayson Elizabeth James

Rakailla Aja Munford

Makayla Shana Ramsey

David Dewayne Ward

Cum Laude (3.5 GPA and above)

Olan Drew Albritton

Cheveyo Dasan Bingham

Miyhanna Patrice Davidson

Zykuria Alizah Fountain

Laura Nicole Frazier

Holley Danielle Gilley

Taylor Lynn Levins

Taylor Elaine McMinn

Logan Christophor Misenar

Alanna Rose Roberson

Paige Alyssa Ross

Addison Lee White

Graduating in alphabetical order:

Cody Ryan Adams

Thomas Fonseca Banda

Alexis Hope Barnhill

Kelli Johanna Bauer

Nevaeh Skye Brown

Lola Rane Capps

Joel Ethan Comans

Alexus Leighann Cook

Casandra Lynn Davis

Jacob Harden Daw

Michael Josiah Delarosa

Andrew Kyle Denton II

Kayla Leeann Dixon

Presley Sharee Dortch

Alana Ehrmann

Paris Zjhanae Findley

Joseph Hunter Franklin

Jonathan Thomas Gibbs

Paige Nicole Gibbs

Payton MaKenzie Gilchrist

Gracie Marie Godwin

Ah’Zavion Le’Zhan Gregory

Cameron Eli Grimes

Hannah Nicole Hassebrock

James Andrew Hasty

Joseph Michael Hayes

Angelina Paige Heritage

Ambree Kristette Horan

Jacob Benjamin Houston

Jakayla D’Aundranae Jackson

Khiazhia Karnae Jones

Emily Ann Lambeth

Anna Troy Lee

Reyna Julianna Lopez

Kileigh Rai Lundy

Michael Glenn Mabire

Kaleigh Elizabeth Macks

Reid Michael McCall

Kaiden Nokvsvce Lee McGhee

Kenzy Nicole McLaney

Annastasia McPherson

Julianna Denise Money

Kaia Kalifa Montgomery

Travis Brock Nelson

Derrick Dewayne Nicholson Jr.

Kinzey Nicole Powell

Ashton Christopher Ray

Jaylee Samone Redmond

Torian Aljahnea Richardson

Eric Michael Dante Roloph Jr.

Rachael Dianne Sanders

Mackenzie Grace Segers

Adrianne Leigh Shanks

Haydn Gyene Sharp

Mark Evan Smith

Jordan Alise Stanley

Shaun Perrin Tingstrom

Aliyah LauraAnn-Marie Walker

Kailyn Paige Watson

Anthoni Nathaniel Weaver

Kiara Donea Wesley

Tymiriana Ahnya Wesley

Mekhi Devon White

Jordan Jade Wilson

Skylar Anthony Wise