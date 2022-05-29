Mostly Sunny, A Few Scattered Showers Possible

May 29, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 