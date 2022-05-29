Mostly Sunny, A Few Scattered Showers Possible

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91.