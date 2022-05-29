Mostly Sunny, A Few Scattered Showers Possible
May 29, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
