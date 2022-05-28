M-Braves Clobber Six Homers In 19-6 Blowout of Blue Wahoos

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped back-to-back games for the first time in almost a month, surrendering six home runs and 19 runs to the Mississippi Braves in a 19-6 loss on Friday night.

Troy Johnston extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a 4-for-5 night at the plate, but his output paled in comparison to Mississippi’s effort.

The M-Braves tagged Pensacola starter Cody Mincey (L, 2-2) for a season-high eight runs, seven earned, over 4.2 innings. Luke Waddell hit a two-run double in the second and C.J. Alexander hit the first of his two two-run homers in the third before Yariel Gonzalez and Alexander chased Mincey from the game with homers in the fifth. Dylan Bice fared little better, allowing a two-run double to Michael Harris II in the fifth to extend the Mississippi lead to 10-1. In the sixth, Hendrik Clementina and Drew Lugbauer hit back-to-back homers to stretch the Mississippi lead to 12-1.

Tanner Gordon (W, 2-2) allowed a run in the first inning on a Cobie Fletcher-Vance sacrifice fly, but completed 6.0 innings for the first time in his Double-A career by working scoreless baseball the rest of the way. A Johnston two-run double in the seventh was followed by a Griffin Conine RBI single against reliever Hayden Deal, but by that time the game was well in hand.

Mississippi had one more big inning in them, plating six in the ninth against Josh Simpson and Eli Villalobos. After Simpson allowed a pair of runs and left with the bases loaded, Villalobos allowed a grand slam to Lugbauer to cap the offensive outburst for the Braves.

With the loss, the Blue Wahoos’ division lead has fallen to 1.5 games over Mississippi and Biloxi with 26 to play in the first half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Mississippi Braves on Saturday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos



