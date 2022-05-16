Lightning Reportedly Sparks Large Storage Shed Fire In Cantonment

May 16, 2022

Lightning reportedly sparked a fire in a large shed Sunday evening in Cantonment.

Escambia Fire rescue responded to the fire on Well Line Road west of Madrid Road about 6:10 p.m.

The approximately 600 square foot shed reportedly had no electricity and minimal contents.  There were no injuries reported.

The Cantonment, Ensley, Molino, Bellview, Beulah, and Osceola stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the fire.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 