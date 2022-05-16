Lightning Reportedly Sparks Large Storage Shed Fire In Cantonment

Lightning reportedly sparked a fire in a large shed Sunday evening in Cantonment.

Escambia Fire rescue responded to the fire on Well Line Road west of Madrid Road about 6:10 p.m.

The approximately 600 square foot shed reportedly had no electricity and minimal contents. There were no injuries reported.

The Cantonment, Ensley, Molino, Bellview, Beulah, and Osceola stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the fire.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.