Jay Teen Shot And Killed Father With A Shotgun During An Argument, SRSO Says

More details have been released in the case of a Jay teen charged with second degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his father Saturday afternoon in Jay.

Jaden Simmons, 16, shot and killed 43-year old Jonathan Simmons, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Jaden Simmons shot his father in the chest with a shotgun loaded with buckshot, according to an arrest report. Jonathan Simmons was pronounced deceased at the scene in the 3000 block of Highway 4.

Another person in the home stated that Jaden and his father were verbally arguing in the living room. She told deputies that Jaden walked away, and his father followed. She said she heard more verbal arguing and a gunshot, but did not witness the shooting.

“Jaden walked away from the argument and intentionally grabbed a shotgun,” the arrest report states.

All of Jaden Simmons’ statements to law enforcement were redacted from the arrest report obtained by NorthEscambia.com.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said the shooting was not a “Stand Your Ground” case because Jaden Simmons had an exit from the situation and the father was not armed.

“He could have left, but he did not choose to leave,” Johnson said. “And the father was not armed at the time he shot and killed him.”

Jaden Simmons was booked as a juvenile, but is expected to be charged as an adult.