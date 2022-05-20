Hot, Humid And Scattered Rain For Friday; Weekend Looking Wet

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.