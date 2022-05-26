Free Lunch Available All Summer For Youth At Libraries In Escambia County

Free lunch is available for youth through the summer at seven West Florida Library locations.

The “Meals for Youths” program from Feeding the Gulf Coast provides the free lunch for Escambia County residents ages 18 and younger through August 9. Disabled individuals 19 years of age and older who participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the school year are also eligible to receive meals.

The meals are available from noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday at:

Molino Library

Pensacola Library

Tryon Library

Southwest Library

Westside Library

The meals are available from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at:

Century Library

Genealogy Library

“Many youth lose crucial access to nutritional meals during the summer,” says Library Services Director Todd Humble. “West Florida Public Libraries is thrilled to partner with Feeding the Gulf Coast to ensure the youth in our community can still have access to meals at no cost.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.