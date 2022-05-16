ECSO Looking For Missing, Endangered 17-Year Old Last Seen On Old Chemstrand Road

May 16, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 17-year old last seen about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Old Chemstrand Road.

Evan Clay Searcy was wearing a white t-shirt, red and blue shorts and tan boat shoes. He is six-foot, two-inches tall, 268 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 