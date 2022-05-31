Escambia Academy Head Football Coach, Headmaster Hugh Fountain Moves To Pike Liberal Arts

May 31, 2022

Monday, Escambia Academy Head Football Coach and Headmaster Hugh Fountain was named the new head football coach and athletic director at Pike Like Arts School in Trol, effective immediately.

Fountain led the EA Cougars to six consecutive football championship games and two Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) state championships during his tenure. He spent 11 years as a football coach at Escambia Academy, compiling a 94-31 record.

Prior to his time at Escambia Academy, Fountain coached at Charles Henderson High School for 16 years, plus W.S. Neal and Evergreen high schools.

Pike Liberal Arts was a member of the AISA for over 50 years, but they transitioned to play under the Alabama High School Athletic Association this fall.

